The week kicked off with the president of the United States posting an AI-generated video of himself dropping feces on the American public—literally. Then the GOP spent the rest of the week yelling about “No Kings” demonstrators and their pesky First Amendment rights, all while failing to fund the government.

And it’s all on video!

Mike Johnson is fine with Trump pooping on America

During one of his daily GOP shutdown press conferences, House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about President Donald Trump's grotesque reaction to mass protests against him and his administration over the weekend.

'There is a king': House Republican loses the thread

During one of this week’s GOP government shutdown pressers, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas delivered a dog-whistle-laden rant filled with Christian nationalist boogeymen in a bizarre attack on the No Kings protests that took place over the weekend.

Bet you can’t understand this Republican's excuse for Trump’s invasion

GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared on Fox News, where he suggested that peaceful, nationwide protests opposing Trump’s very unpopular secret police warrant the same federal response as during the Civil Rights Movement.

Even Republicans want House speaker to do his damn job

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota suggested that Johnson should call Congress back into session—if only to give the impression of doing its job.

Obama shreds Trump's attempt to steal midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama called out Trump’s push to gerrymander congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterms and endorsed the California ballot initiative to counter Trump’s power grab.

Fox News: Trump’s White House demolition is fine because Obama

Fox News defended Trump’s demolition of the White House’s East Wing, pointing to minor changes Obama made to turn a tennis court into a basketball court while he was in office.

