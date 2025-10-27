The Trump family coffers apparently aren’t deep enough, because Daddy Dearest and his loyal Cabinet members just handed Donald Trump Jr. a massive deal at the Pentagon.

Unusual Machines, a Florida-based drone company in which Trump Jr. has invested $4 million, secured a contract with the Defense Department.

According to CEO Allan Evans, the purchase—for an undisclosed amount—was their largest buyout to date.

President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One with his granddaughter, Kai, who recently launched a grift of her own.

Despite Trump Jr.’s investment and role on Unusual Machines’ advisory board, Evans told the Financial Times that he “did not advise or do anything else on this deal.”

And a spokesperson for Trump Jr. also denounced any connection.

“Don has never communicated with anyone in the administration on behalf of Unusual Machines or about the contract in question,” they told the Financial Times. “His advisory role with them has nothing to do with interfacing with the government.”

But the sale did come at an opportune time, given that President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June to boost the drone industry.

Still, Trump Jr.’s drone profits are just a drop in the bucket at this point. From inheriting his father's real-estate portfolio to managing his trust, Trump Jr. and the rest of the president’s children are set.

Related | Fox News doesn't worship Trump enough—according to Trump family

Though inheritance doesn’t seem to be quite enough for all of the Trump family.

Recently, Eric Trump has been using his platform to hawk his book making claims about the “radical” left’s alleged coordinated attack against his family. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s been using Charlie Kirk’s assassination to push book sales.

The family has also made quite a killing from crypto, all with the help of insider knowledge on Trump’s plans for deregulation.

And Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has also made his own share of deals through his business relationship with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who provided Kushner’s firm $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund.

Even Trump’s grandchildren are getting involved in the grift. Kai Trump, who is the daughter of Trump Jr., recently launched her own clothing line and YouTube channel—with her grandfather front and center as she racks in money.

It seems like Trump’s family is right on track to make their riches before the first year of his second term is even over.