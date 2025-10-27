After a weekend filled with incoherent rants, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he is smart and does not have dementia.

"They have [Texas Rep.] Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person. They have—AOC’s [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] low IQ. Give her an IQ test. Have her pass the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” Trump said on Air Force One, likely referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a simple test to determine whether someone is cognitively impaired.

“Those are very hard—they're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way. But they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump," he continued. "The first couple of questions are easy—a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions.”

The comments are especially ludicrous following Trump’s especially unhinged weekend.

On Saturday, he announced a new 10% tariff on Canadian imports because the government of Ontario aired an anti-tariff ad during the first World Series game. That ad accurately quoted former President Ronald Reagan’s general stance against the kind of idiotic economy-harming tariffs that Trump has been chaotically imposing since he retook office in January.

"Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday, misconstruing Reagan's feelings on trade. "Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Besides being largely false, Trump admits in his post that he is levying a new tariff because he’s mad about an ad—and it could hurt his case before the Supreme Court. He’s asking the Trump-bootlicking justices to allow him to impose tariffs based on national emergencies. And it’s hard to see how a president being mad about a TV commercial amounts to a national emergency.

That wasn’t the only insane thing Trump posted to social media over the weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump also claimed that former FBI Director Christopher Wray, “Deranged” former special counsel Jack Smith, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other “crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration ... cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election.”

“These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray, shown in 2024.

Of course, no one from the Biden administration could have rigged the 2020 election because they were not in their roles during the election. Neither was Jack Smith, who was appointed special counsel after Trump lost in order to investigate Trump’s traitorous efforts to remain in power despite his clear defeat. On top of that, Wray was appointed to lead the FBI by Trump in his first term.

On Monday, he also ruled out using a hypothetical loophole to serve an unconstitutional third term. The loophole supposes that Trump could run as vice president in 2028, then if his ticket were to win, the Republican leading the ticket could resign on their first day in office, thereby making the vice president—Trump—become president.

“I’d be allowed to do that,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One, regarding the scheme.

When a reporter asked if he was ruling out running for an unconstitutional third term, he added, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you’ll have to tell me.”

Given Trump’s demonstrated incoherence, it’s worth taking a longer look at the Montreal Cognitive Assessment that Trump took and claimed on Monday is “very hard.”

On one question, the test asks patients to draw a picture of a clock that depicts a certain time—something that is often taught in first grade. (I should know—my 6-year-old daughter is learning this now.)

It also asks patients to name that day’s date, identify images of animals, recall a short list of words the test proctor had previously recited, and say as many words as the patient can that begin with a certain letter.

Again, Trump considers this test to be “very hard.”

But please, everyone, pat him on the back for knowing his animals, numbers, letters, and the date. What a big, smart boy!