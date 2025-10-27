House Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans have found a legal argument for not feeding children enrolled in food assistance programs during the GOP’s government shutdown.

“The SNAP [Supplemental Nutritional Assistant Program] benefits is a unique situation. I got a summary of the whole legal analysis, and it certainly looks legitimate to me,” Johnson said. “The contingency funds are not legally available to cover the benefits right now. The reason is because it's a finite source of funds. It was appropriated by Congress. And if they transfer funds from these other sources, it pulls it away immediately from school meals and infant formula.”

While the Trump administration is promising to bail out farmers with the same money it is siphoning from them via tariffs, states run by Democrats are leading efforts to ensure that families who rely on the SNAP are not left hungry.