On Monday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his plan to provide $4 million in emergency funding to support food shelves, calling out President Donald Trump and the GOP for the crisis created by their ongoing government shutdown.

"This is not a both-sidesism. This is owned by the Republicans. It is owned by their ability to want to have anything their way. They've got a president that is pulling money back that was appropriated by the legislature,” he said.

“I know Democrats are ready to go,” Walz continued. “The people are going to be lined up out here to get food, and we're talking about a damn ballroom. Don't lose the plot. Don't lose the plot of what's going on here."