If there’s one thing the Trump administration is, it’s consistent—at least, consistent in finding new ways to target the immigrant community. And that extends even to the guy who oversees the nation’s highways and airports.

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a former reality-TV star, revived an anti-immigrant attack he made against California in August, threatening to pull millions of federal funding if the state didn’t stop allegedly issuing commercial driver’s licenses to noncitizens.

“I’m about to pull $160 million from California,” Duffy said on Fox News, adding, “And as we pull more money, we also have the option of pulling California’s ability to issue commercial driver’s licenses.”

He also called the fact that undocumented immigrants can obtain driver’s licenses in some states “unbelievable.”

Immigrants in the truck-driving industry have found themselves in the middle of a political war zone after Harjinder Singh, an Indian-born man living in California, allegedly made an illegal U-turn in August, leading to the death of three individuals. According to the Trump administration, Singh was in the country without documentation.

Conservatives like Duffy have clung to Singh’s legal status, making the generalization that if one undocumented immigrant made an error, all immigrants in the industry were an issue.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, shown in 2024.

Duffy’s attack on California was seemingly revived last week when a different allegedly undocumented man, Jashanpreet Singh, crashed his semi-truck while allegedly under the influence, killing three people. The man has pleaded not guilty.

The broader Trump administration is using this accident against its political opponents. The Department of Homeland Security claimed last week on X that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies are “100% to blame” for the accidents.

However, Newsom’s press office clapped back, writing on X that it was the Trump administration that renewed the driver’s work permit.

“​​CA-licensed CDL holders are involved in fatal crashes at a rate FAR BELOW the national average,” Newsom’s office added. “They may want to look into Texas, which has a 50% HIGHER rate than California.”

The Trump administration’s rhetoric has encouraged harassment toward immigrant drivers who, like everyone else, just want to do their jobs.

As the administration claims to care about safety on America’s roads, it also halted a study looking into the rape and sexual assault of female truck drivers.

Then again, Duffy directing his focus to attacking immigrants while others suffer is a common theme.

After all, air traffic controllers are continuing to work without pay—and calling in sick—as we barrel toward the one-month mark of the government shutdown.

“The controllers are wearing thin,” Duffy told Fox News on Sunday. “And again, they’re taking second jobs, they’re out there looking, ‘Can I drive Uber, can I find another source of income to make ends meet?’”

As these federal workers struggle to put food on the table, it’s clear the Trump administration won’t be helping: It would rather people starve.