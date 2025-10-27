During an appearance on MSNBC Monday, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California did not mince words when asked about President Donald Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

“This is blatant corruption. You don't need to know a lot about cryptocurrency to understand what went on here,” he said. “You've got a foreign billionaire, who was basically engaged in money laundering, having money go to Hamas, having money go to Iran, having money go to child abusers. He was convicted. He served four years in prison. And then he petitions for a pardon from Donald Trump—after basically funneling money to terrorists.”

Khanna then reminded viewers that Zhao’s clemency request came as Trump’s World Liberty Financial was striking billion-dollar deals with the convicted crypto criminal's company.

“It is so illegal, it is right in our faces, and we should ban any elected official from having cryptocurrency and accepting foreign money, which the Trump administration—the Trump family—has done from UAE [United Arab Emirates] and from this foreign billionaire,” he said.