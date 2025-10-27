A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump insists he is smart after spending weekend showing he is not

He named three animals, okay?

The poor should starve, says Trump administration

At this point, Trump is starving people on purpose.

Trump’s midterm-rigging scheme hits another state

The state’s official motto is “Crossroads of America,” as if it couldn’t get more heavy-handed.

What’s the point of the military if not to torment immigrants?

Trump keeps building camps to house large concentrations of people. If only there were a word for that …

House speaker: Starving the poor makes legal sense

Just so you know, the legal theory checks out. ✅

Cartoon: Hunted to extinction

VRA RIP.

Rich-as-hell treasury secretary feels the pain of the common farmer

“In case you don’t know it, I’m actually a soybean farmer.”

Company tied to Don Jr. randomly wins big Pentagon contract

Funny how that happens.

