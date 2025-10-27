House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday suggested that the "ideas" Republicans are kicking around for how to make health insurance more affordable is basically just the Obamacare-repeal plan that the GOP tried and failed to pass in 2017, during Donald Trump’s first term.

“When I say that the Republicans have been working on a fix for health care, we’ve been doing this for years,” Johnson said Monday at a news conference on Capitol Hill after he was asked how Republicans were planning on addressing the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that, if not extended, will soon cause massive premium increases for millions of Americans.

Johnson specifically pointed to the health care proposal he released when he was chair of the Republican Study Committee—a caucus of right-wing House Republicans.

"These ideas have been on paper for a long time," Johnson said. “There’s volumes of this stuff. Volumes of it.”

Of course, the reason they have been on paper but never passed is because the ideas in the RSC health care proposal are overwhelmingly unpopular.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank, reviewed a newer version of that RSC health care proposal found in the committee’s proposed budget. That review found the plan would weaken protections for preexisting conditions, cut the tax subsidies millions of Americans receive to make their ACA premiums lower, and "would slash $4.5 trillion in federal investment in Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and marketplace coverage"—all moves that would likely cause millions to lose their insurance.

“These proposals would create an environment where people with health conditions would pay higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs for less substantial coverage than is currently available,” the CBPP report says. “Given the increase in costs, more people would enroll in subpar plans that leave them exposed to high costs if they get sick.”

That sounds a whole lot like the Obamacare repeal that Republicans attempted to pass in 2017. That bill failed spectacularly amid public outcry because it would have kicked millions off their insurance and weakened protections to cover preexisting conditions.

In fact, the repeal effort was such an unpopular boondoggle that it helped to sink the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections.

If this is the plan Republicans will try to pass again, it’ll likely be an equally unpopular mess for the GOP.

Polling shows that the ACA is popular, with 64% of Americans viewing it favorably, according to a KFF tracking poll.

x Datawrapper Content

Surveys also show that voters want Congress to extend the ACA subsidies that will expire unless Congress acts. A Navigator Research poll released last week found that 73% of registered voters want the subsidies extended.

Already, Republicans’ health care changes in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” are unpopular with voters, who do not support the law’s major Medicaid cuts enacted to partially pay for tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit the rich.

But letting those tax credits expire and forcing large premium increases on millions of people struggling to get by because of inflation and a rocky job market, both exacerbated by Trump’s tariffs, could be catastrophic for Republicans on the ballot in 2026.

Indeed, some vulnerable Republicans up for reelection in 2026 are fretting that their party’s lack of a plan to address coming cost spikes in insurance premiums will be a major problem for the GOP next November.

“I think the reality is, if costs go up under our control, it could have an impact on us,” Republican Rep. David Valadao of California told CNN. “I get that there’s some in leadership who don’t like hearing it but there’s no denying it.”

As they say, a broken clock is right twice a day.