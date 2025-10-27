Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona appeared on “The Mike Broomhead Show” Monday to explain Democrats’ stance on the GOP government shutdown.

When asked if Republicans’ stubbornness was "political suicide," Gallego threw up his hands.

"It is!” he said. “I actually talked about it with Republicans—like, ‘I'm literally trying to give you guys a lifeline here, right?’”

Gallego then pointed out that President Donald Trump’s preferred pollster, Tony Fabrizio, warned Republicans that a health care crisis hurts their chances for reelection in the midterms—and no amount of spin or election shenanigans will fix that.

“All the machinations the president's doing right now with redistricting with all this kind of stuff—none of that is going to matter if you see 24 million families—remember, it's not people, families—are going to see insurance rates double,” Gallego explained. “That's not the political policy you want to fight on in a very swing year, and the year after the president has just won. It does not usually work in favor of the party in power."