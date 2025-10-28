On Tuesday, Amazon announced it is cutting 14,000 corporate jobs, becoming the latest major corporation to slash its workforce in the rapidly declining economy.

The massive 14,000 culling is just the opening salvo in job cuts at the online retail giant, with Reuters reporting that the company could cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs by the end of the year.

The large-scale job cuts at Amazon are just a fraction of the tens of thousands of jobs that have been cut so far this year. Layoffs.fyi—which tracks publicly announced layoffs at tech companies—has counted 128,732 layoffs at 218 different tech companies in 2025.

This week alone, companies have announced thousands of layoffs: electric car maker Rivian and Facebook parent company Meta are each cutting 600 jobs, Charter communication is slashing 1,200 roles, and Paramount is eliminating 1,000 employees.

Amazon, for its part, blamed the layoffs on artificial intelligence, writing in a memo to staff, "This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business."

However, it's worth noting that Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, who has cozied up to President Donald Trump and done his best not to anger the retributive leader.

Given that Amazon is in the retail business—which is majorly impacted by Trump's tariffs that force companies to either raise their prices or cut costs to make up for decreased profit margins—tariffs cannot be ruled out as responsible for at least some of the cuts.

Ultimately, the large number of layoffs this week is yet another troubling sign for the economy, which is facing dual crises of high inflation and a weakening labor market—with economists blaming Trump's idiotic tariffs for the perilous economic conditions.

Even before these mass layoffs were announced, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly jobs reports showed that job growth has been virtually stagnant since April, when Trump first announced his tariffs.

Indeed, the economy actually lost jobs in June—the first time that had happened since the COVID-19 crisis began in 2020.

Because the government is currently shut down, BLS is not releasing its monthly jobs reports. And that is probably welcome news for Trump at the moment, as the report could show yet another month of job losses.

Are we great again yet?