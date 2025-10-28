California officials are once again taking a swing at President Donald Trump—this time over his plan to deploy federal “election monitors” to deep-blue districts ahead of next week’s elections. In response, the state is sending its own observers to keep watch over the process.

“They’re not going to be allowed to interfere in ways that the law prohibits,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, said on Monday. “We cannot be naive. The Republican Party asked for the U.S. [Department of Justice] to come in.”

Trump’s Justice Department announced last week that it would send monitors to several jurisdictions in California and New Jersey, following a request from the California Republican Party. In California, voters are about to decide on Proposition 50, a ballot measure to enable the state to redraw its congressional districts in ways that could hand Democrats additional House seats. Polls show the measure headed for a win, leaving state Republicans scrambling to frame the election as suspect.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department would monitor polling in six jurisdictions: California’s Kern, Riverside, Fresno, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, as well as New Jersey’s Passaic County. Personnel from DOJ’s Civil Rights Division will coordinate with U.S. attorneys’ offices ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

The move appears to be a political stunt meant to sow doubt in the election results.

“He is laying the groundwork. He is socializing an idea that is very dangerous,” Bonta said, referring to Trump’s repeated false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “All indications, all arrows show that this is a tee-up for something more dangerous in the 2026 midterms—and maybe beyond.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles.

Bonta called the federal monitoring “unnecessary but welcome” and said the Republican Party was “feign[ing] worry.” He added that the state’s registrar of voters, secretary of state, and his own office would have “some role potentially” to ensure the process won’t be disrupted.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was more blunt. In a post on X, he called Trump’s plan a “deliberate attempt to scare off voters and undermine a fair election.”

“They have no business doing that. They have no basis to do that,” Newsom said in a video accompanying the post. “This is about voter intimidation. This is about voter suppression. Period, full stop.”

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber echoed that criticism, saying in a statement that the Trump administration’s actions were not justified.

“We will not permit tactics masquerading as oversight to erode voter confidence or intimidate Californians,” she added.

In response to Daily Kos’ request for comment regarding Bonta’s remarks, a Justice Department spokeswoman pointed to a social media post from Jesus Osete, the DOJ’s principal deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights.

“Thankfully our monitors are trained professionals who will be protected by federal law, which prohibits interference with their official duties,” Osete wrote.

Trump’s push for federal oversight in California’s vote comes amid an escalating redistricting war sparked earlier this year in Texas, where Republican lawmakers—at Trump’s urging—redrew congressional lines to expand GOP control. That map triggered Democratic retaliation in states like California, where Prop 50 aims to boost Democratic representation in the House.

Since then, more red states, including Indiana, Missouri, and North Carolina, have moved to lock in additional Republican seats.

For California, the fight has become both political and personal. The state has spent much of Trump’s second term resisting his administration in court. Sending election observers of its own is just the latest way to remind Washington that California isn’t backing down.