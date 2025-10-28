During his trip to Japan, President Donald Trump addressed U.S. troops with a gibberish-filled speech. He veered from attacking magnets to boasting about the tens of trillions of dollars his tariffs have supposedly raised, to expressing how badly he wants a Nobel Peace Prize, and repeatedly insisted that everybody respects him.

“If you see what's going on all over the world, they're respecting us again,” Trump said. “They respect us like never before. The treatment they gave me all over as I go around to different countries is great. But it's really a respect for me. But it's a bigger respect for our country. They respect our country again. They didn't respect our country just a few years ago.”

The last time the United States saw its global standing decline was indeed a “few years ago.”