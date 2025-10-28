Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro appeared together on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump’s unwarranted and unpopular federal takeover of the capital.

“Donald Trump got, what, 5, 7% of the vote in Washington, D.C.?” Duffy asked

“Six,” Pirro responded.

“And so, again, not a lot of fans of Donald Trump in the city of D.C,” Duffy said. “But they love these policies.”

“People want to be safe,” he added. “They love Judge Jeanine. They love the president. They can go out to eat, they can walk down the street, and they’re not afraid of getting shot or mugged or stabbed. And so, again, I think it’s interesting—safety works across party lines.”