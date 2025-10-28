A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Mass job cuts on the horizon as Trump's economy backslides

Making America great again and all that.

Mass deportations are set to get even more cruel

Abusing pregnant women and arresting veterans … this is Trump’s America.

Trump flexes his mob boss fantasies by meddling in media mergers

Wasn’t it nice when the media wasn’t influenced by the president?

California will monitor Trump's election monitors

“We will not permit tactics masquerading as oversight to erode voter confidence.”

Canada is not done taunting Trump over his tariffs

His temper tantrums make it even more fun to mess with him. 🇨🇦

Cartoon: The mask says it all

Are you celebrating Halloween, or are you a racist tyrant?

The East Wing never had a chance

Already counting the days until Trump’s gaudy ballroom gets torn down.

Sean Duffy says city that hates Trump loves Trump

“Not a lot of fans of Donald Trump,” he said. “They love the president,” he said seconds later.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: Find out what it means to Trump

Just lots of delusions, apparently.

