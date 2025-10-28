President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan appeared on Fox News Tuesday, pleading ignorance about multiple reports that the Trump administration is shaking up Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership to intensify its illegal, unethical, and inhumane deportation efforts.

“I think we're not gonna be slowed down by any story about changes in leadership,” he said. “As far as personnel changes, that's under the purview of the secretary of Homeland Security.”

Homan then went on to lavish praise on right-wing ghoul Stephen Miller.

“I'm at the White House and working with people like Stephen Miller—one of the most brilliant people I've ever met—to accomplish strategic policies and plans, how to get success, how to maintain success, and how to get the numbers even higher.”