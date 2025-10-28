Democratic officials from 25 states and Washington, D.C., sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its decision to suspend payments to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program, also known as food stamps, for the month of November.

Approximately 42 million people across the country rely on the program and are facing hunger and financial hardship, even as President Donald Trump focuses on constructing a massive ballroom at the White House.

The lawsuit requests that the administration be forced to use reserve money being held at the Department of Agriculture to fund the program and argues that Trump’s refusal is against the law.

“There is no excuse for this administration to abandon families who rely on SNAP, or food stamps, as a lifeline. The federal government must do its job to protect families,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement announcing the action.

James’ office noted that the administration has access to a $6 billion contingency fund and that this would be the first time during a shutdown that this lifeline would be cut off.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta similarly noted in a release, “We are taking a stand because families will experience hunger and malnutrition if the Trump Administration gets its way.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Trump for his “incompetence” on the issue and criticized Trump for “denying food to millions of Americans who will go hungry next month.”

The funds being withheld from needy families would provide SNAP benefits for about two-thirds of the month, but the administration said the possibility of starvation is not an emergency, which is the only situation in which it believes the funds should be disbursed.

A notice from the Agriculture Department posted online as part of the administration’s shutdown plan previously acknowledged that contingency funds can be used to fund SNAP—but after the issue came up, the Trump team simply deleted the statement.

Speaking on behalf of congressional Republicans on Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed the starvation policy. He told reporters that the administration’s dubious justification “certainly looks legitimate to me.”

The controversy has unfolded with the backdrop of Trump engaging in the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, with the goal of building a ballroom costing more than $300 million. Trump has spoken at length about the construction plans for the ballroom and showed off plans that hint at more gaudy gold décor, as currently seen in his revamped version of the Oval Office.

Leading Democrats have railed against the tone-deaf actions of Trump and his fellow Republicans.

“The people are going to be lined up out here to get food, and we're talking about a damn ballroom,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on Monday, as he released plans in his state to step in for struggling families where Trump has failed.