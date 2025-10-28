Interior Secretary Doug Burgum appeared on CNBC Tuesday to argue that it’s those damn environmental regulations preventing the United States from using gas to power AI.

“There's a whole industry that's been weaponized to try to use regulatory attacks—whether it's endangered species, whether it's the NEPA environmental protection—to try to stop building infrastructure in this country,” he said. “If that environment had existed, you know, 150 years ago, California wouldn't have been opened up by the transcontinental railroad. In the 1960s, we wouldn't have the interstate highway system.”

Burgum then rambled into his pitch for using gas instead of wind or solar to power AI.

“If you go to a place where we've got stranded gas, you've got turbines, you take gas, you convert it to electricity, and then you take that electricity—and for the first time in history, you can take electricity and turn it into an intelligence,” he said.