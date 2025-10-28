Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona appeared on CNN Tuesday, where host Kasie Hunt asked why Democrats have abandoned the “norm” of trying to negotiate to end the GOP shutdown.

"Oh, that's an easy answer—it's Donald Trump. You're talking about 'norms' in the time of Donald Trump. It's also normal not for you to tear down the East Wing,” he said “It's all out the window.”

“We're not going to go back and play by the norms when we know what's on the line. What’s on the line is 24 million people are going to have their insurance rates doubled,” Gallego said.

Hunt then interrupted to suggest that Democrats are to blame because they agreed to sunset Affordable Care Act subsidies.

"When we passed the bills, back in the day, as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, of course we were trying to, maybe hope for the best, that this country and our Republican colleagues would understand that raising insurance rates on people is a bad thing,” he replied. “I'm sorry they don't see it that way. But it's also not my job to make their job easier. My job is to make sure that the premiums of 24 million Americans [do] not double overnight.”

Gallego then added that he hopes that, by making GOP lawmakers uncomfortable, they will ultimately produce the outcome that most Americans want.

“But I'm not going to abide by old norms,” he said, “especially when you're dealing with this presidency, this administration, and how the Republicans themselves have been acting."

Amen.