President Donald Trump may start sending even more troops to invade American cities.

“I'm allowed to do that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, reiterating comments he made recently deploying “more than the National Guard” to U.S. cities. “But you know, if I want to enact a certain act, I'm allowed to do it. Routinely, and, other, about 50% of presidents have used that, as you know. And then I'd be allowed to do whatever I want.”

“The courts wouldn't get involved,” Trump continued. “Nobody would get involved. And I could send the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines—I can send anybody I wanted, but I haven't done that because we're doing so well without it. Washington, D.C., continues to be amazing. Safe.”