House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, speaking at Wednesday's GOP-driven shutdown press conference, inadvertently admitted that his party’s use of government shutdowns has always been politically motivated—and poorly received by the public.

“Take it from the party who essentially wrote the government shutdown playbook,” Emmer said. “It doesn't work. Shutdowns achieve nothing but hurt everyone. So enough with the political games. Pass our clean [Continuing Resolution] and let's reopen the government for the people that you were elected to serve.”

Emmer’s self-own is underscored by the fact that the very “playbook” he referenced includes Republicans using a government shutdown to try to dismantle the Affordable Care Act under former President Barack Obama—sound familiar?