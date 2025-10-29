The Senate passed a resolution Tuesday to effectively revoke President Donald Trump’s asinine 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, which is increasing the cost of goods like coffee, sugar, and beef.

Five Republicans joined Democrats to vote for the legislation—the first in a series of three tariff-canceling resolutions—to end the "emergencies" Trump used as the impetus to levy the tariffs in the first place.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, co-sponsor of the resolution to end President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Brazil.

What was the “emergency” warranting a 50% tax on Brazilian goods, you ask? Well, the Brazilian government indicted Trump’s corrupt buddy and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“President Trump’s tariffs on Brazilian goods, which he imposed in an attempt to stop Brazil’s prosecution of one of his friends, are outrageous,” Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who co-sponsored the resolution, said in a statement. “Prices for all kinds of everyday goods—including coffee, much of which is imported from Brazil—are climbing. We must stop Trump from starting these incompetent and chaotic trade wars that are weakening our economy.”

The five Republicans who signed on—Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky—have been critical of Trump's tariffs, which economists say are increasing inflation and hurting the economy.

“I’ve had a big concern with the Brazil one in particular since we have a trade surplus," Tillis said.

And Paul highlighted who the burden of tariffs really falls on: American families.

“I’m proud to see the Senate stand up for the Constitution and end an unconstitutional tax on Americans. Tariffs aren’t paid by foreign countries, they’re paid by American families,” Paul wrote on X. “I hope to see the House follow suit.”

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, one of five Republicans who voted for the resolution to end President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Brazil.

But the House won’t follow suit, since House Speaker Mike Johnson won't put the bill up for a vote on the House floor.

What's more, Johnson sneaked in a rule in a previous bill that blocked individual House members from forcing votes on resolutions that seek to cancel Trump's destructive tariffs—yet another way the feckless Republican has rolled over to protect Dear Leader.

“Congress is responsible for setting tariffs. See the Constitution,” Democratic Rep. Jaoquin Castro of Texas wrote on X. “But Speaker Johnson has surrendered Congress’ power to Trump. He changed the rules to prevent votes in the House on tariffs—a tax on families—because he knows even Republicans don’t like Trump’s costly trade policy.”

While only five Republicans voted to cancel Trump's tariffs, multiple GOP lawmakers quietly want the tariffs gone too, according to Semafor. But rather than do the work themselves, they’re hoping that the Supreme Court will do it for them when it hears arguments on Nov. 5 to determine the legality of Trump’s bogus tariffs.

“This should be Congress’ call if you’re increasing taxes on the American people through tariff policy. We are the ones who dictate tax policy. This is a form of taxation," a spineless unnamed GOP Senator told Semafor.

What wimps.