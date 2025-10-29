Republican Rep. Jason Smith appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business show Wednesday, where he shifted responsibility for ending the GOP-driven government shutdown onto Senate Republicans.

“I think that if this continues too long, that the Senate should have a real conversation about, in the time of a government shutdown, to look at making sure that you can pass a continuation of funding with just 51 votes,” Smith said.

“So you want to go to that nuclear option, then?” Bartiromo asked.

“I don't consider that a nuclear option,” Smith replied.

Republicans remain consistent in one regard: calling to eliminate the Senate filibuster whenever it is politically convenient for them to do so.

Related | Senate Republicans killed the filibuster. Good