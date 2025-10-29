U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino was granted a temporary reprieve from his required daily check-ins with District Judge Sara Ellis to provide updates on how his agents are treating protesters, media, and residents in Chicago.

Naturally, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has intervened.

On Wednesday, ICE Barbie filed an appeal, allowing Bovino to skip the daily court check-ins. But that could change on Thursday when the court responds to this request.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detain a protester in Chicago on Oct. 14.

Bovino’s legal babysitting is part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by local media after federal agents allegedly violated an order limiting their use of excessive force and “riot control” weapons, including throwing canisters of tear gas into crowds.

And thanks to numerous recordings, that should be difficult to dispute. Videos show Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh being thrown into the air by federal agents and tear gas being deployed at a children’s Halloween parade.

“They don’t have to like what you’re doing. And that’s okay. That’s what democracy is,” Ellis said during the hearing Tuesday. “They can say they don’t like what you’re doing, that they don’t like how you’re enforcing the laws, that they wish you would leave Chicago and take the agents with you. They can say that, and that’s fine. But they can’t get teargassed for it.”

In Chicago, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Operation Midway Blitz and maltreatment of immigrants at the Broadview ICE Facility has resulted in some ugly clashes.

And if that weren’t enough, the Trump administration is reportedly ramping up its cruel deportations by replacing ICE field office leaders with others who will intensify tactics of invading communities and abducting immigrants.

Seems like a fantastic way to add to the growing tension.