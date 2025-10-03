The Bureau of Labor Statistics was supposed to release the September jobs report on Friday—one that would likely have shown yet another disappointing month of job creation as President Donald Trump's tariffs cripple the labor market.

But the report was not released, even though it is complete and could be made public, because the federal government is shut down and the Trump administration deemed BLS employees to be nonessential.

"This website is currently not being updated due to the suspension of Federal government services," the BLS website says. "The last update to the site was Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Updates to the site will start again when the Federal government resumes operations."

Not releasing the monthly jobs report is bad for a number of reasons.

“Shutdown poo” by Clay Jones

First and foremost is that the Federal Reserve uses the jobs report as critical data when assessing how to handle interest rates. Without that data, the Federal Reserve is flying blind when determining whether to change interest rate levels, which would have major consequences for the already struggling economy.

The next meeting of the Federal Reserve's committee that sets rates is on Oct. 28 and 29. If the government is not reopened by then, then the bank will have to make its decision without the jobs data.

In fact, William Beach, a former BLS commissioner who now serves as the executive director of a budget think tank on Capitol Hill, said it’s possible we may never see the report.

“All the data have been collected and processed. Thus, BLS might publish the jobs report as soon as it reopens,” Beach wrote in a Q&A about the shutdown. “However, that unscheduled publication would require approval by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in the White House. OMB approves a publication schedule at the beginning of the year for all statistical reports designated as Principal Federal Economic Indicators. The jobs report is one of those reports. Any change in that schedule needs OMB approval.”

More than that, however, is that it's super convenient for Trump that he gets to withhold a job report and avoid yet more negative press that his economy is in the crapper.

Already, Trump fired the BLS director after the labor statistics agency released a jobs report that Trump didn't like. He had chosen Nazi-loving, traitorous, unqualified hack E.J. Antoni to replace the fired BLS chief because he wanted to stop the monthly job reports altogether in order to save Trump from embarrassment. (Trump ended up rescinding Antoni's nomination amid opposition to Atoni's credentials).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to Russell Vought, the Project 2025 mastermind and current director of the Office of Management and Budget, to tell him to release September’s job numbers despite the shutdown.

“Withholding this data would undermine the Fed’s ability to make informed decisions that affect every American household through interest rates, the job market, and price stability,” Warren wrote in the letter. “I urge you to authorize the release of the September Employment Situation report without delay. The American people deserve transparency about the state of our economy.”

x Datawrapper Content

Ultimately, there is another monthly jobs report compiled by the payroll firm ADP. It's not considered to be the blue ribbon data that the BLS compiles, but it does provide some idea of how the labor market is doing.

The last ADP jobs report released on Wednesday showed that the private sector shed jobs in September. In fact, ADP has shown that the private sector has lost jobs in three out of the last four months, as companies have had to make cuts thanks to Trump’s idiotic tariffs cutting into their profit margins.

And the Trump administration is now struggling with how to respond to the fact that ADP is showing the labor market in the toilet.

"We have the strongest economy in the world," Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told CNN on Friday when pressed to respond to the ADP numbers.

x BERMAN: The private sector jobs from ADP, not great. And if you at the jobs reports going back to spring, not great either. Why are jobs lagging?

CHAVEZ-DeREMER: Well certainly, what we inherited from Biden

B: But why is it headed in wrong direction?

CD: We have the strongest economy in the world



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 3, 2025 at 9:41 AM

Apparently to Trump and his goons, up is down, left is right, and the shitty economy is actually great!