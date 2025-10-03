If there’s one thing that Jack Posobiec of “Pizzagate” fame wants everyone to know, it’s that he’s very, very concerned about “election integrity”—especially in Pennsylvania, where he votes but does not appear to actually reside.

Looks like we’ve found ourselves some actual, factual voter fraud, just like President Donald Trump warned us about. And, of course, just like Posobiec himself warned us about.

According to Slate, Posobiec has voted in Pennsylvania—which is a swing state—since 2004, despite living in Maryland—which is solidly blue. He pulled this off with a mix of in-person, absentee, and on-demand mail voting, and he used his parents’ home address in Montgomery County to vote in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

Jack Posobiec holds up a copy of what is supposedly “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” on Feb. 27.

Dude, you’re a grown man of 40 years old, and you still use Mommy and Daddy’s address to vote?

Imagine the sheer level of gall and hypocrisy that has to course through your veins to falsely accuse someone of voting illegally when you yourself have been voting illegally—in that same county—for at least the past three election cycles.

But Posobiec can take heart that he has now joined an elite group of other high-profile right-wingers who whip people into a frenzy about voter fraud while committing voter fraud themselves.

Indeed, when Trump took office for the first time back in 2017, he brought along a whole passel of voting scofflaws: Steve Mnuchin was registered to vote in both New York and California, and Sean Spicer was registered in both Virginia and Rhode Island.

And we can’t forget Jared Kushner, who was registered in both New Jersey and New York, or Tiffany Trump, who was registered in both New York and Pennsylvania.

Oh, and Steve Bannon? Registered in New York and Florida.

To be fair, it’s not just high-profile right-wingers doing this. There are plenty of low-profile right-wingers as well.

Former Georgia Republican Party Vice Chair Brian Pritchard, who was a big fan of pushing Trump’s lies about voter fraud, voted illegally nine times while still on probation for felony charges, during which—under Georgia law—he is not allowed to vote. Still, Pritchard filled out a voter registration form in 2008 and just straight-up lied, signing a sworn statement saying that he was not serving a sentence for having been convicted of a felony.

A couple drops their mail-in ballots into a collection box in The Villages, Florida, on Oct. 14, 2024.

And over in Iowa, Kim Taylor really wanted to help her husband win his 2020 congressional race, so she came up with a terrific plan: pretend to translate ballots for Vietnamese voters, but then just fill them out in favor of her husband. She was ultimately convicted on 52 counts.

In Nevada, Donald Hartle used his dead wife’s ballot to vote twice in the 2020 election. When it first came to light, Hartle explained how shocked and heartbroken he was to find out someone had illegally voted with his wife’s ballot, notably omitting the part about how he was the one who did it.

And then, of course, there’s The Villages—Florida’s Trumpiest of Trumpy strongholds. About five people were charged with voter fraud between 2021 and 2023, including Robert Rivernider Jr.—who bragged about working on Trump’s and Laura Loomer’s campaigns—who signed his dead father’s name on a mail-in ballot.

Let’s face it, what people like Posobiec and every other Trump-attached barnacle genuinely believe is that it’s totally fine if they do things like cast multiple ballots or lie about where they live.

It’s not voter fraud if you’re a Republican, right?