House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on Fox News Friday, where he tried—and failed—to reassure voters about the GOP’s government shutdown.

When asked to present Republicans’ plan to address Americans’ concerns about rising health care costs—a crisis of their own making—Johnson came up empty.

“We're all concerned about that. But if they look at the facts, Republicans are the ones that are solving the problem in the big, beautiful bill,” he said.

Johnson then pivoted to the debunked and racist talking point about undocumented immigrants getting health care.

“But what about people who are not on Medicaid?” host Dana Perino asked. “People who are either on the Obama exchanges or are worried they're going to lose their employer-sponsored health insurance?”

“Yes, we have a lot of reforms that we need to push through,” Johnson replied vaguely. “But the answer is not to grow government and further subsidize insurance companies, which is exactly what those subsidies do.”

If you want to see a Republican spin a calorie-free word salad, just ask them what they plan to do about rising health care costs.