Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appeared on CBS News Friday, where she took host Tony Dokoupil to task after he echoed a context-free GOP talking point about undocumented immigrants receiving health insurance.

“So, Senator, you know, Republicans say what you're really fighting for is taxpayer dollars for, as they put it, illegal aliens,” Dokoupil began. “I know that's not strictly true, but there is a provision—”

“—Excuse me? Not strictly true’?” Warren interrupted. “It's a flat-out lie. There is nothing in Medicaid, there is nothing in Medicare that permits one undocumented immigrant to get $1 of assistance.

Warren went on to clarify what is “strictly true.”

“What we're saying is that whenever hospitals give care, what is going to be the level of reimbursement? And the Republicans said it's going to be a low level. The Democrats said, ‘we just want to go back to the level it was before because you're going to bankrupt hospitals.’ You're going to put rural hospitals out of business,” she said.

And she’s right.

Since the GOP passed President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” rural hospitals have been shuttering in anticipation of the massive cuts to Medicaid.

Instead of taking accountability, now the GOP is working double time to blame Democrats and scapegoat immigrants, hoping that fear and misinformation will cover up the fact that their policies are shutting down hospitals and forcing people off of their health insurance.