White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Friday the invasion of Portland, Oregon, by President Donald Trump's shock troops.

"President Trump will end the radical left’s reign of terror in Portland once and for all,” Leavitt said.

“The president has directed [Defense] Secretary Hegseth to provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland and any ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] facilities under siege from attack by antifa and other left-wing domestic terrorists,” she continued.

The Trump administration has used supposed crime waves as a false pretext for invading Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago, and it’s given way to the administration’s open war on American citizens.