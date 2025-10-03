The Department of Treasury is in talks to mint a $1 coin that will feature President Donald Trump's face, a move the administration says will mark the 250th anniversary of the country.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed in a post on X that his department is in talks to mint the Trump coin. Beach responded to right-wing media personality Steve Guest, who posted an image of the possible coin, writing, "No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

One side of the coin would feature a profile of Trump's face with his droopy turkey chin, while the back would feature an image of Trump with his fist in the air in front of an America flag with the text "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT," the words Trump spoke after the attempt on his life in July 2024.

“Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before,” a Treasury Department spokesperson told Politico. “While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.”

Aside from the fact that it’s incredibly tacky and egomaniacal for Trump’s administration to mint a coin of himself, it is also illegal. In 31 U.S. Code § 5114, it says, "Only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities."

Given that Trump is currently alive, he is not legally allowed to be put on U.S. currency.

However, Trump and his goons have shown they don’t care about following the laws or the Constitution. His administration has ignored court orders to stop deporting people to foreign prisons. It is carrying out extrajudicial killings off the coast of Venezuela without congressional approval, and is even freezing and cancelling congressionally appropriated funds.

Trump is such an egomaniac that you could absolutely see him ignoring the law so that he could get his fugly face on the very U.S. currency he is devaluing with his idiotic economic policies.

Ultimately, this would be the latest way Trump is using taxpayer dollars to celebrate himself.

Already, he spent millions on what turned out to be the lamest military parade of all time, which took place on his birthday.

Trump is also defacing the White House by putting his tacky and hideous gold ornaments all over the walls of the Oval Office. And he's even building a gigantic, gaudy ballroom that will be bigger than the White House itself—even continuing the construction of the gargantuan stain on the White House complex despite the government shutdown.

At the end of the day, Trump fancies himself as a king. Ignoring the law to put his face on currency would put him one step closer to achieving that goal.