Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas doesn’t believe an early poll showing that more Americans blame President Donald Trump and Republicans than Democrats for the government shutdown.

When asked about the Washington Post/SSRS poll on CNN on Friday, Marshall said, “Oh, I think that's a very false scenario right there. … I would just discount that poll altogether. And that's not what I'm hearing from back home.”

“Why do you discount that?” asked CNN host Brianna Keilar.

“I just think there's so much other polls that say just the opposite,” Marshall said.

“Which one?” Keilar asked.

“I don't have them at my fingertips right now,” Marshall admitted, calling the poll “very biased.”

“Why is it biased?” Keilar responded. “Can you explain?”

“I don't even know which—who was it from? I don’t even know,” Marshall finally relented.

“The Washington Post,” Keilar explained. “I mean, if it's biased, you should know which one it is.”

Marshall, a reportedly notoriously bad driver, then veered back into substance-free GOP talking points, blaming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the Republican-controlled government’s shutdown.