GOP’s shutdown blame game hits federal websites—and workers’ inboxes

The only thing worse than being furloughed is also getting your inbox hijacked.

Department of Justice tries to use GOP shutdown to stall key cases

The DOJ is getting very creative in the excuses it uses not to do its job.

Chicago taxpayers face Trump's wrath amid GOP shutdown

Trump’s goons just love to shut useful things down.

Cartoon: Shutdown poo

This is definitely not what Jane Goodall would have wanted.

So much for trying to protect your neighbors from being kidnapped by ICE

If Laura Loomer and the DOJ are against it, you know it has to be good.

Mike Johnson fails Fox News’ softball question about health care

Excuse, excuses, excuses.

Petty tyrant Trump doesn't want you to know how bad his economy is

Just because the jobs report isn’t released doesn’t mean things still aren’t bad.

