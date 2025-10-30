It has been more than a month since she was elected to fill her father’s 7th Congressional District seat.

By Gary Grado for Votebeat

Callers to the Tucson office of Arizona’s 7th Congressional District hear a familiar voice on the automated greeting.

“Hello, this is Raúl Grijalva, thank you for calling the congressional office.”

The voice tells the callers that someone from his congressional office will return the call promptly.

That won’t happen.

The congressman died in March. His daughter, Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat like her father, won a special election on Sept. 23 to fill his seat, and became the representative-elect. But more than a month later, House Speaker Mike Johnson has not sworn her in. Johnson, a Republican, said he will not do so until the House is back in session, which he has tied to the federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

Until Grijalva is sworn in, she can’t access official resources, and the offices for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District will remain shuttered. Constituents calling in to the office for help won’t get anything more than a recorded message at the other end of the line.

Grijalva and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed suit Oct. 21, asking a federal court in Washington, D.C., to allow anyone who is authorized to administer oaths — in the United States, Washington, or Arizona — to swear her in if Johnson continues to refuse.

“I literally have no authority until I get sworn in,” Grijalva told Votebeat during an event in Tucson this month. “I have no letterhead. I can’t sign anything as a member of Congress.”

Constituents keep calling

Congressional offices typically advocate for constituents and help them solve problems with federal agencies like the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Medicare.

Grijalva told Votebeat in an Oct. 17 interview that her father had a good reputation for constituent services. But constituents are going to her father’s local offices in Tucson, and Somerton, only to find them closed. When they contact her campaign for help, she refers them to U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly or Ruben Gallego; other representatives can’t help, because their offices are permitted to spend official dollars only on their own constituents.

Related | Arizona's senators are fed up with Mike Johnson's BS

Natalia Cárdenas, a spokesperson for Kelly, said the office has received 3,914 constituent messages from the 7th Congressional District since Oct. 1, compared with 2,656 in the same period last year — a roughly 47% increase, although it’s unclear how much of an impact the government shutdown had on call volume.

Gallegos’ office said it has received a total of 7,000 constituent messages since Oct. 1 from Grijalva’s district.

Gallego’s office said in a prepared statement that 7th District constituents deserve uninterrupted services and support, and that it will continue helping them while Grijalva waits to be sworn in.

Cárdenas said Kelly’s office will hold virtual office hours especially for constituents from that district every two weeks until Grijalva is sworn in.

But the senators can’t fill every gap. For example, students seeking admission to one of the U.S. military service academies need a nomination from a U.S. representative, senator, or the vice president. The grueling application process runs from March until November, and congressional offices get around 200 to 250 applicants per year.

With the November deadline looming, Grijalva said she will make no nominations this year.