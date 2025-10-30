If you thought the psychotic moron in the White House couldn't get more dangerous, take a look at the insane Truth Social post President Donald Trump fired off Wednesday night in which he said the United States will begin nuclear weapons tests for the first time in over 30 years.

Trump wrote:

The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

There is so much wrong with this post.

Tom Nichols, a nuclear weapons expert and former professor at the U.S. Naval War College, broke it down in a piece in The Atlantic:

Almost none of [Trump’s post] is right. Russia has the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear bombs, largely because the Russians are still holding on to a lot of smaller tactical weapons designed for use on a battlefield. Trump is correct that China is much further back; the People’s Republic probably has something like 600 warheads , meaning that it would have to produce almost 1,000 bombs a year to reach parity with the U.S. or Russia by the end of the decade. (Possible? Maybe, but Beijing has only added about 100 warheads in the past two years.) Also, the United States did not create some shiny new arsenal during Trump’s first term. It is true that America is about to spend a gigantic amount of money—roughly $1 trillion—to modernize its strategic nuclear arsenal, but that plan has been in the works since the Obama administration .

What's more, Russia and China are not conducting nuclear testing, which was the apparent impetus for Trump to say the U.S. will conduct its first nuclear explosive tests since 1992. The only country that has recently conducted confirmed nuclear tests is North Korea, whose lunatic leader Trump has a bizarre love affair with.

But getting those facts wrong is the least of our worries here.

The fact that Trump says the U.S. will soon start nuclear tests would essentially give permission to Russia and China to do the same, setting off a dangerous race to the bottom. Neither nation has conducted a confirmed nuclear weapons test since the 1990s.

“It would effectively give, I think, China and Russia a carte blanche to resume full-yield nuclear testing, which is something that neither country has done in a number of years,” Ankit Panda, the author of “The New Nuclear Age," told The New York Times.

President Donald Trump, right, sits with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and other members of his administration at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 30.

“The nuclear nonproliferation regime is under tremendous stress at the moment," Panda added. "Russia, China, the United States can’t even agree on the basic principles of what really makes the nonproliferation regime tick."

What's more, Nichols said nuclear weapons tests aren't even useful.

"[R]esuming nuclear testing is a terrible idea, not only because it would undermine America’s long-standing commitment to restraining a global arms race, but because detonating warheads to see if they actually work hasn’t been necessary in a very long time," Nichols wrote. "Nuclear tests don’t make much sense for U.S. national security, but they’re a great way to raise international tensions."

To sum it all up, Trump doesn’t understand nuclear proliferation but says he will soon spend billions doing unnecessary nuclear tests that will serve to make the world only less safe.

Turns out, Trump wasn’t satisfied with wrecking the economy, turning the United States into a police state, and sliding us into banana-republic territory by transforming the Department of Justice into his personal vengeance force.

He now wants to launch another Cold War.

But yeah, let’s give him the Nobel Peace Prize!