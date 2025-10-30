The Trump administration is reportedly planning to significantly increase its commitment to creating an American police state and has ordered the Pentagon to prepare over 23,500 National Guard troops for deployment to American cities.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the Department of Defense has designated a “quick reaction force” within the National Guard, which was originally announced in August, to be trained and ready to quell purported instances of civil unrest by Jan. 1, 2026.

Military personnel with the Texas National Guard are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, on Oct. 7, in Elwood, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Those National Guard members are being taken away from the troops usually used to respond to major disasters like severe weather or terrorist attacks. Included in that group, according to new documents, would be 200 personnel pulled from troops under the Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Assistance Support Element.

There is also an existing but similar group, the National Guard Reaction Force, which should be fully operational by April 1, 2026.

Republicans have falsely described peaceful protests against ICE abuses and Trump’s dictatorial actions as anti-American and aligned with terrorist groups.

The Trump administration has admitted that it intends to use the federal Insurrection Act as a cover for these types of operations. The act allows the president to use federal military forces for domestic law enforcement without congressional approval but has historically been used in extraordinary instances—not just on the whims of a president seeking to dominate the populace.

Courts have repeatedly said that Trump is overstepping his constitutional authority by sending troops to cities. A few weeks ago, Trump said he has considered using the act as a “way to get around” courts ruling against him.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that he has the absolute unchallenged right to these deployments. He recently told reporters that by invoking the act he would be “allowed to do whatever I want.”

Related | Retired Army general rips Trump for attacks on US cities

In an op-ed published Monday, retired Maj. Gen. Randy Manner, who previously served as acting vice chief of the National Guard, decried Trump’s deployments as “un-American.” Manner also argued that by using the National Guard to exercise his authority over cities mostly led by Democratic leaders, Trump is increasing distrust in the military and dividing the country.

Trump has justified his actions with lies about crime increasing, even as crime has gone down, and based much of his decision making on misleading footage aired on Fox News, which he watches obsessively.

The deployments in Washington, Los Angeles, and Memphis have met fierce opposition from Democratic leaders, including governors like JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gavin Newsom of California. Trump’s deployments in Portland and Chicago have been delayed due to court decisions. An escalation of his militaristic actions against American citizens is likely to attract a significant negative response.