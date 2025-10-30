House Speaker Mike Johnson repeated the false claim that the Trump administration is legally prevented from funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the GOP’s government shutdown.

“When it comes to SNAP, some of the Democrats have argued that you can use this contingency fund, but the truth is, there's no legal mechanism to do it,” Johnson said on Thursday during a press conference. “It doesn't exist.”

“The simplest way to end the pain and the simplest way to make this stop is for the Democrats to do the obvious and right thing, and vote for the nonpartisan funding measure so that we can turn everything back on. Then we will get back here, and then we will debate all these other extraneous issues,” he added.

Those “extraneous issues” include millions of Americans facing exploding health insurance costs if enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, championed by Democrats, are not extended.