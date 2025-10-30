Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stumped for New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill on Thursday, highlighting her efforts to save the billion-dollar Hudson River tunnel project known as Gateway—a project that President Donald Trump has vowed to cancel during the GOP government shutdown.

“President Trump has announced his intention to kill or, in his words, ‘terminate’ the project out of spite,” Buttigieg said at an event at the Westfield train station in New Jersey. “Let's be clear, the president didn't say that this project isn't a good idea, or that it isn't a good use of money, or that New Jersey doesn't need it, or that America doesn't need it. He openly admitted that he stopped this project because he doesn't like [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer.”

“It is straight-up mob boss politics—and it's also a test,” Buttigieg continued. “It is a test of any leader to see if they will put the people of this state first.”

Buttigieg contrasted Sherill’s leadership in advancing the Gateway project with Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli’s groveling embrace of Trump and refusal to stand up for New Jersey against the president’s bullying tactics.

“New Jersey is facing the loss of the most important transportation project in the state,” Buttigieg said. “The president is prepared to destroy tens of thousands of good paying union construction jobs, make commuting worse for hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans, [and] makes the economy worse for millions of Americans. And shockingly, there is only one candidate in the race for governor who is standing up for the commuters who count on these tunnels every day.”