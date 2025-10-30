Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a joint press conference Thursday with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun to tout the supposed successes of “Operation Midway Blitz" in Illinois.

Agents have reportedly arrested 223 people on Indiana highways near the border of Illinois as part of the racist initiative targeting immigrant drivers.

“Putting these foreigners in tractor trailers like the ones you see behind me becomes extremely dangerous,” she said. “I have driven semis over many, many years, and 18-wheelers, and understand they're difficult to stop, maneuver, you have to have a skill set but also communication with those around you. And certainly in your training, that's important to make sure you're operating it safely.”

She continued, “Putting them behind the wheel of these tractor trailers—weighing tens of thousands of pounds, loaded with explosive fuel down the highway—endangers every single citizen that is on our roads."