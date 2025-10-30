Singer Billie Eilish used her spotlight at WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards Wednesday night to turn the heat on billionaires.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” the 23-year-old said while accepting the Music Innovator Award. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

She then added, “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

By a few people, she was likely referring to Mark Zuckerberg, who was sitting in the crowd with his wife, Priscilla Chan. Zuckerberg reportedly did not clap along with the crowd when she made that statement.

The Meta CEO is worth a whopping $228 billion, making him the second-richest person in the world as of publication.

While Eilish—a millionaire herself—gave $11.5 million of the profits from her recent tour to various organizations supporting food equity and climate justice, Zuckerberg and Chan seem to be keeping things close to his chest, at least for now.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits beside President Donald Trump during a dinner at the White House on Sept. 4.

The two have reportedly pledged 99% of their Meta shares to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a for-profit company working to cure, prevent, and manage all diseases by 2100.

But if CZI sounds familiar for reasons other than a vague mountainous goal, it might be because it made headlines in May for cutting part of its grant program that was helping to build affordable housing. And two months before that, it cut grants for racial equity and immigration reform. According to Chan, these cuts were made to focus on the scientific arm, where the resources were paying off the most.

But the changes came at a suspicious time, as Zuckerberg has been capitulating to President Donald Trump and his war on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Zuckerberg’s descent into conservatism became abundantly clear when he donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee. He also updated Meta’s “hateful conduct” policy, which appeared to give people free reign to harass LGBTQ+ people.

He has even cooperated with the Department of Homeland Security in removing Facebook groups that helped to identify and warn people of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ presence.

Zuckerberg might claim that he’s making strides for the greater good with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, but his actions consistently prove otherwise.

And one thing is very clear: Even millionaires like Eilish understand that billionaires simply shouldn't exist.