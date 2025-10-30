A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump plans to set off nukes

A very normal, presidential move.

'No legal mechanism' to stop kids from starving, says House speaker

“There’s nothing I can do,” says man who has tried absolutely nothing.

The surveillance state is here—and it’s bleak

You’re living in a dystopian society, and the Trump administration is watching.

Cartoon: A track record

If not Nazi, then why Nazi-like?

Trump's terrifying new plan to unleash the military on Americans

This “quick reaction force” is bad news.

Illinois governor begs ICE to ‘let children be children’ on Halloween

Chicago kids are facing real-life terror while they trick-or-treat.

A major roadblock to Trump's legal victories? Naked cruelty.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is fighting to expose the administration’s vindictiveness.

Trump admits he maybe probably can’t be president forever

Reality bites.

Buttigieg says what we're all thinking about wannabe 'mob boss' Trump

Threatening to cancel projects and gut funding is a mafioso move.

