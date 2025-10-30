After receiving an intelligence briefing from the Pentagon Thursday, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said he has “deeper concerns” about the Trump administration’s escalation of extrajudicial killings targeting alleged “narcoterrorists” in South America.

“I'm not satisfied,” he said. “Our job is to oversee the use of lethal force by our military outside of the United States. And I'm walking away without an understanding of how and why they're making an assessment that the use of lethal force is adequate here.”

Crow, an Iraq and Afghanistan Veteran, continued, “I heard no strategy, no end game, no assessment of how they are going to end the flow of drugs into the United States.”

He then added that the briefing left him with “deeper concerns” about whether the Trump administration is serious about addressing drug trafficking at all.

“I heard no serious, comprehensive plan for addressing drugs in the United States,” he said. “So I'm very concerned.”