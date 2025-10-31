Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins had a rare moment of clarity on Friday, admitting that the GOP-controlled government has failed the more than 40 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, whose funding is set to run out on Saturday.

“My message to America is, first, the fact that your government is failing you right now, that poverty is not red or blue, it is not a Republican or Democrat issue, doesn't matter who you voted for, or even if you voted—that if you are in a position where you can't feed your family and you're relying on that $187 a month, for an average family in the SNAP program, that we have failed you," she said during a press conference.

Rollins’ honesty-gaffe sparked a scrambling moment of spin from House Speaker Mike Johnson, who quickly jumped in to spin her remarks and redirect blame toward Democrats.

"It's clarifying when she says 'We have failed you,' she means ‘We the Democrats,’ okay?" said Johnson, though both he and Rollins are members of the Republican Party.

Americans seem to agree, though: Rollins got it right the first time.