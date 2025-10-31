In just a few hours, President Donald Trump could shut off food stamp funding that feeds more than 40 million Americans, leaving families to worry about whether they can afford groceries or risk going hungry.

A federal judge ruled Friday afternoon that the administration has to use contingency funds Congress appropriated to keep the food stamp program going. But earlier on Friday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins suggested the White House may not follow that order.

Still, Trump isn’t focused on the future of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

Instead, the president currently presiding over a government shutdown spent his Friday firing off tone deaf social media posts about the renovations he's making to the White House.

Trump posted seven times on Truth Social about renovations he made to the Lincoln bathroom, which he had first spoken about in July, posting images of the marble- and gold-encrusted bathroom.

"I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era. I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!" Trump wrote in a Truth post that showed the old bathroom and the newly renovated crapper.

He then shared six more posts that were just more photos of the ostentatious marble, ornate chandelier, and giant bathtub in the remodeled room.

"The Refurbished Lincoln Bathroom in the White House — Highly polished, Statuary marble!" Trump wrote.

The absolute lack of self-awareness it takes to post about fancy renovations to the White House that virtually no Americans will ever see or utilize, while millions of federal workers are not being paid and throngs of Americans are worried about losing the funding they rely upon to feed their families is hard to fathom.

“Millions of Americans, including thousands of El Pasoans, will be going hungry starting tomorrow because the president is choosing not to use $6 billion in available emergency SNAP funding,” Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas wrote in a post on X. “Instead, his focus is on his White House renovations.”

But Trump is obsessed with renovating the White House, turning the historic building into a second version of his tacky Mar-a-Lago resort—a terrifying sign as it’s hard to imagine Trump willingly leaving the building when he’s remade it to be his own.

Already, Trump bulldozed the entire East Wing of the White House in order to build a gigantic, gold-encrusted ballroom. He paved over the Rose Garden and put up tables and chairs so he can wine and dine his rich pals to carry out his corruption on White House grounds. And he put so many fugly gold ornaments on the White House walls that it looks like Liberace vomited in the Oval Office.

Ultimately, Trump doesn't give a single shit about average Americans. And the fact that he’s posting about marbled bathroom renovations when he’s about to starve millions of people is irrefutable proof of that fact.