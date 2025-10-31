A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Man jailed for quoting Trump is free after 5 weeks behind bars

Posting memes remains legal. 🇺🇸

Trump seems to have no idea his party controls the government

One of the few times we wish he were right.

The real danger to kids is RFK Jr.'s anti-vax quackery

There might be a new risk to a COVID-19 infection during pregnancy.

Americans blame the GOP for its shutdown

The public sees through the Republican spin.

GOP: Let's starve families even after the shutdown ends

Welcome to hell!

Trump minion accidentally admits 'your government is failing you'

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s attempt to cover for this is hilarious.

It sure seems like JD Vance doesn't give a sh-t about his family

*Usha Vance googles “divorce lawyer”*

Cartoon: Trick-or-treating at the White House

Happy Halloween from Daily Kos!🎃

