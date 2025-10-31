You’ll just need to trust Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the United States had evidence to support prosecuting a survivor of its extrajudicial strike against alleged “narco-terrorists” after Ecuador declined to charge the man.

"We definitely have the evidence,” Hegseth told a reporter during a press conference in Malaysia on Friday. “One thing that's been highly misconstrued here is that in some way, we don't know precisely who were striking and why, where, what those affiliations are, what they're carrying, where they're going.”

“As I've said before, just like al-Qaida in the Middle East, we understood that—we know how to map networks and hunt enemies of our country. Terrorists. And in this case, that's what's happening," he said, adding that it was unfortunate the Ecuadorian government chose not to prosecute the survivor.

After a classified briefing on Thursday, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado told reporters that the intelligence he received did not convince him that Hegseth’s use of lethal force was justified or effective.