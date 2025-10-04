The week began with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth making their most authoritarian military threats yet. Since then, the government has shut down, thanks to Republicans’ refusal to support Americans facing the consequences of their reckless budget cuts to Medicaid and other critical programs.

And it was all on video!

Trump sleepwalks through unhinged rant to military leaders

President Donald Trump said he wants to use U.S. cities as training grounds for the military, a dangerous and disgraceful incitement of violence against civilians that further slides the country into an authoritarian hell hole. And that was just the start of his unhinged speech.

CNBC hosts clash over House speaker's mealymouthed Trump spin

Conservative CNBC host Joe Kernen and co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin got into a bit of a kerfuffle when the latter pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson on the sham indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump’s terrible press secretary says poor folks are f-cked

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on “Fox & Friends” and threatened low-income Americans, saying that they could lose essential services like food assistance if Congress fails to pass the GOP’s underfunded continuing resolution.

AOC didn't let Trump's shutdown ruin kids' Capitol visit

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York posted a video this week as she stepped in to save the day for a group of schoolchildren who traveled all the way from the Bronx to tour the Capitol—only to find out that the government has been shut down by the GOP.

Watch this Democratic senator take down Fox News’ shutdown BS

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware appeared on Fox News, where host Martha MacCallum attempted to both-sides the GOP’s inflammatory and racist lies about Democratic efforts to end Trump’s government shutdown. Coons wasn’t having it.

‘Say it to my face’: Jeffries slams Trump over racist AI video

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded to a racist, AI-generated video predictably posted by Trump, which depicted Jeffries wearing a sombrero and mustache, with a fake voice-over mimicking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

