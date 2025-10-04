This song is getting old.

Two weeks ago, the Arkansas Department of Education told child care providers their funding was being cut. Why? Because the federal Child Care Development Block Grant—slashed by President Donald Trump, who carried Arkansas 64–34—is drying up.

Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva told lawmakers that, starting with the new fiscal year, those federal dollars are gone, with no guarantee they’ll return.

“The current model that we have is unsustainable,” he admitted, adding it would cost Arkansas $80 million to make up the shortfall.

Arkansas is a moocher state. It has the 14th largest gap in the country between what it pays into the federal treasury and what it takes out. For decades, taxpayers in California, New York, New Jersey, and Washington have been footing the bill for Arkansas families.

Liberals never complained—we believe in lifting everyone. And how did conservatives repay that generosity? By embracing a racist, sexist, homophobic, and transphobic politics that’s tearing the country apart.

So congrats, Arkansas! Some trans kids somewhere can’t play sports!

Related | Even as Trump hurts them, MAGA voters can’t quit the cult

And all it cost you was your child care.

And your rural health care.

And your farms.

Meanwhile, Republicans passed a tax bill that handed windfalls to the wealthy in those very blue states they rail against, while Trump’s Treasury signed off on a $20 billion bailout for his buddy in Argentina—which is a lot more than $80 million.

Well worth it, I’m sure.