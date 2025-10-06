Big news: my new Kickstarter is live!

It’s been five years since my last book, which is too long (my usual schedule is every two to three years, but I’ve had bad luck with traditional publishers lately). I don’t want to wait any longer to get this work into print, so I’ve decided to take matters into my own hands.

This will be a full-color, 8.5-inch square softcover featuring 281 cartoons—roughly twice the length of the previous trade paperback compilations that some of you probably own. The cartoons start at the beginning of the pandemic, go through January 6th, the Biden years, and end up back where we started, except worse — in the constant, malevolent chaos of the second Trump term. Relive the trauma of the past five years, in cartoon form! It’s a laugh a minute.

This book will not be available in bookstores or on Amazon, so if you’d like a copy, you’ll need to support the Kickstarter campaign, which runs through the end of October. The book is almost entirely finished and ready to send to the printer, and will be delivered by January. (Possibly sooner, but I’m not going to over-promise.)

As will be noted in the book’s introduction, a lot of people made this work possible, including Markos Moulitsas, to whom I owe particular gratitude, for featuring TMW on Daily Kos for fifteen years now!