Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin appeared on Fox Business on Monday to defend Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons against accusations of racism. The criticism came from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has publicly accused ICE of “harassing people for not being white.”

“It's blood boiling,” McLaughlin told host Stuart Varney. “It is a disgusting smear to say there's racial profiling going on. Our ICE law enforcement are targeting criminals, and they're targeting those who are in this country illegally. Race has nothing to do with it.”

Less than a month ago, the Supreme Court threw out a lower court’s ruling that had found ICE’s practices racially discriminatory and unconstitutional.

On Saturday, the Trump administration announced the deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois, claiming the move was essential to address “violent riots and lawlessness.” Pritzker has justifiably condemned the naked abuse of federal power as “madness.”

Major cities like Chicago have seen historic lows in violent crime, exposing the hollowness of the Trump administration’s assertions that its Democratic-led city invasions are about managing crime.