Illinois hits back against Trump's invasion

Trump wanted a “war from within,” and that seems to be what he’s getting.

Home of judge who ruled against Trump is burned down in possible arson

Weird how the right isn’t condemning this possible political violence …

Trump tries his best to invade Portland, law be damned

The autonomy of states is a foundation of American democracy, no matter what Trump thinks.

Netflix and the unbearable victimhood of MAGA

Uh-oh! Another kids’ show has offended the Republicans.

DHS flak whines about Illinois governor calling out agency's racism

“It is a disgusting smear to say there's racial profiling going on,” the Trump team says as racial profiling is going on.

Cartoon: Back in my day …

Gather around to learn about this thing called “democracy,” kids.

Mike Johnson is even more clueless about health care than you thought

He keeps breaking his own records.

Trump may have Supreme Court mojo—but his minions sure don't

Looks like hanging out with the worst person alive isn’t actually paying off.

This Texas Senate race is tearing Republicans apart

Get your popcorn ready!

